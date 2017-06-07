Five exposed to radiation at Japan nuclear research centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five workers at a nuclear research facility near Tokyo were exposed to high levels of radioactive material.

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday that it sent the five to the National Institute of Radiological Sciences to look into whether they face the danger of internal exposure to radiation, it said.

An initial survey detected radioactive material on all of the five men's limbs and inside the nasal passages of three of them, the agency said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Oarai Research and Development Centre in Ibaraki prefecture, east of Tokyo, after a bag containing nuclear fuel material tore during their inspection work, the agency said. It is investigating what caused the accident.

News.Az

News.Az