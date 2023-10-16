Five-hour ceasefire introduced in southern Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

A five-hour ceasefire has been introduced in southern areas of the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya TV channel.

According to the news outlet, the goal is to make it possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave and allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza.

The ceasefire will take effect at 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT); the parties to the conflict have agreed on the need to take such a step.

Al Arabiya points out that there are at least 100 trucks with aid at the Rafah crossing point on the border between Gaza and Egypt, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to be set up.

News.Az