Five Israeli soldiers injured in southern Lebanon drone strike

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Five Israeli soldiers were injured on Wednesday following an explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon, according to an official statement from the Israeli military. Among the casualties, one soldier sustained serious injuries, two suffered moderate wounds, and two others were lightly injured.





The attack highlights the ongoing volatile situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Tensions continue to flare despite a recent understanding between Washington and Tehran designed to conclude the military conflict that erupted following US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Iranian officials have consistently maintained that halting Israeli operations across regional fronts, specifically in Lebanon, remains a primary objective of the upcoming memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed between Tehran and Washington this Friday. On Monday, Hezbollah expressed support for the impending US-Iran agreement while simultaneously reaffirming its commitment to Lebanon's right to self-defense until Israeli forces fully withdraw from Lebanese territories and all prisoners are released.

The effective deployment of explosive drones by Hezbollah has turned into a major strategic concern for Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently labeled the drone fleet a "major threat" and instructed military leadership to prioritize finding an effective countermeasure. To control information regarding the impact of these strikes, Israel maintains strict wartime censorship, restricting media coverage and prohibiting the unauthorized publication of casualty numbers or targeted facility locations.

The border skirmishes follow a broader military offensive launched by Israel into Lebanon on March 2, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and displaced over one million people, according to official figures. Israeli forces currently occupy several areas in southern Lebanon—some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 conflict—and have pushed more than 10 kilometers past the border during the current offensive.

News.Az