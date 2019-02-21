Five Turkish soldiers injured in live-fire drill accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five Turkish soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an accident during a live-fire drill at a military training base in the outskirts of capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the initial reports, the accident happened at the Artillery and Missile School Command in Polatli district during a training with heavy weapons, the ministry said in a statement.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

News.Az

