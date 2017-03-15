Five women die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan
Five women have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented apartment in the town of Khirdalan, Azerbaijan’s Absheron district, the district police department
According to initial information, two of them were students, and the others were their relatives.
An investigation is underway into the fact.
