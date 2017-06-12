Five-year old boy sets new record in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A five-year-old boy has hit a new record in chess in Azerbaijan.

According to sources in the Education Department of Baku, Pasham Alizade, who attended the preschool classes at school No 236, gained 7 points in 9 games, organized for the first category among boys and girls below 17 years of age. Alizade received a diploma and an award.

Before that, the first category norm in Azerbaijan was fulfilled by a six-year-old.

News.Az

