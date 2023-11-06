Flag march organized in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Flag March was organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education together with the Ministry of Defense in the country’s Lachin district on Monday, News.Az reports.

The Flag March has been held in Azerbaijan since 2014, and this year it was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The leadership of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Defense, the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, servicemen, family members of martyrs, veterans, teachers who fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war, as well as schoolchildren and members of the public took part in the march marking November 9 - the State Flag Day.

The main purpose of the march is to promote the victory in the Second Karabakh War, national-spiritual values reflected on the flag of Azerbaijan, as well as the historical path to this victory, which was passed by martyrs and war veterans.

News.Az