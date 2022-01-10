Flags lowered to half staff at headquarters of Organization of Turkic States in solidarity with Kazakhstan

The flags of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States were lowered to half staff at the organization’s headquarters in solidarity with Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

January 10, 2022 has been declared as a national day of mourning with the decision of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev for those who lost their lives in the terrorist events that happened in Kazakhstan.

“Sharing its continuing solidarity with brotherly people and the leadership of Kazakhstan, the Organization of Turkic States conveys its condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and return to normalcy in the country,” the organization said on Monday.

News.Az