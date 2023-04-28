Flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan fly together on Mount Ağrı, Mount Murov, Zangezur Mountains and Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

“To burn a flag brings no honor to anyone. Today, our flags, the flags of our two brotherly countries, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, fly together on Mount Ağrı, Mount Murov, the Zangezur Mountains, Shusha, and will fly there together forever,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting with Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Nuray Gungor, who dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, News.Az reports.

“On April 24, they burned the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the main square of Armenia. But can they approach our flags on Mount Ağrı, on Mount Murov, in Shusha? Of course not! Therefore, this shows that they are helpless and powerless,” the head of state added.

News.Az