Flames damage the fabric roof of the Rio Olympic Park velodrome

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The velodrome was built for the 2016 Rio Olympics and is administered by the city government. It houses the Olympic Museum, which features exhibits and historical artifacts from the Games, including the Olympic torch and medals.

In 2017, its roof was struck by two fires, causing minor damage.

A fire at the velodrome in Rio ‌de Janeiro's Olympic Park was brought under control early on Wednesday, with no risk of it spreading to other parts of the complex and ​no injuries reported, fire officials said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

News.Az