Flash mobs dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day organized in Pakistan (VIDEO)

Flash mobs dedicated to November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day were held in Pakistan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad told News.Az.

The flash mobs were co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and MUSLIM Institute, a leading think tank based in Pakistan.

The flash mobs joined by more than 800 Pakistanis featured the slogans “Karabakh is Azerbaijan”, and “Azerbaijan’s Victory Day”, as well as the composition “Kharibulbul” and the flags of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye.

