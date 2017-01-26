Flight attendants detained by London police released

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZAL’s flight attendants detained by London police have been released, AZAL spokesman Pasha Kasamanski told AzVision.az.

According to him, they will return to Azerbaijan soon: “Date of their return depends on procedures”.

Baku-London flight was suspended due to the incident occurred in the flight. So, AZAL reported that one of the passengers had too much alcohol and the other passengers witnessed. The flight attendant refused to give him extra alcohol and he protested against it. After the flight was implemented, London police received a complaint in Heathrow Airport as if the flight attendant behaved unworthily. In order to investigate the issue, all flight attendant have been detained by police.

