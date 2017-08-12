Flood claims lives of 3 people in north-eastern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Friday Flood in Kalat, Dargaz and Quchan cities in Razavi Khorasan province left three killed, provincial official said.

An old man, a woman and a child have so far been killed during the accident, Managing Director of Crisis Management office of Razavi Khorasan Hojjat Ali Shayanfar told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday, Trend reports.

Measures have been taken for emergency accommodation and to feed flood-stricken people.

News.Az

