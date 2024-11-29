Yandex metrika counter

Floods displace over 98,000, kill 3 in Malaysia

  • World
  • Share
Floods displace over 98,000, kill 3 in Malaysia
@Xinhua

Worsening floods have displaced 98,129 people and killed three across several states in Malaysia as of 8 p.m. local time on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The worst affected areas are the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, with 72,475 and 19,294 people evacuated respectively, according to the country's social welfare department.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Command Centre reported that the floods have claimed three lives as of Friday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim barred cabinet members from going on leave. "All ministers have been asked to continue their duties and go down to the ground now," Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      