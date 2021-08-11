Floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea region again, one missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

One month after floods and landslides killed six in Turkey’s Black Sea region, a new wave of heavy precipitation took hold in the region’s central parts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A woman went missing in Bartın, one of the provinces hit worst by rainfall that triggered floods on Tuesday. Floods were also reported in Karabük and Kastamonu provinces, Daily Sabah reported.

In Bartın, floodwaters inundated a large number of houses and businesses, sweeping away vehicles after severe precipitation late on Tuesday. The heaviest damage was in Ulus district. Part of a road connecting the province to Karabük collapsed while bulldozers waded through floodwaters to save 20 people trapped in their houses. Search and rescue crews were deployed to the flood-hit areas. The province’s governor Sinan Güner told reporters that they started receiving first reports of flood damage and stranded people around 3:00 a.m. He was speaking to reporters on Wednesday on a road closed due to landslides. “We rescued people stranded in their houses near river beds. Our crews also saved people trapped in their cars,” he said. Güner said that an elderly woman went missing in Akören Söküler village, after her wooden house had almost collapsed due to floods that carried her away. “There are many bridges, roads to villages and houses collapsed in the region,” he lamented.

In Karabük, sudden and heavy rainfall disrupted daily life, flooding basements of buildings and trapping people inside houses and in their cars. Rescue crews worked to save the stranded throughout Tuesday night.

The situation was not different in Kastamonu province where clogged drainages worsened floods on the streets. Floodwaters also damaged agricultural fields in the province. A landslide forced closure of a road connecting central Kastamonu to İnebolu district. Authorities warned that the Black Sea region will be exposed to more rainfall on Wednesday. The public is warned against floods and landslides in a part of region including the provinces of Tokat, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Bayburt, Sinop, Samsun, Ordu, Kastamonu and Bartın.

News.Az