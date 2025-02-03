Floods in northeastern Australia: Major bridge collapses, thousands without power - VIDEO

Part of Ollera Creek Bridge, between Townsville and Ingham, has been washed away. Photo: ABC News: Aaron Kelly

Fast-moving floodwaters have surged across northeastern Australia, forcing many residents to flee, causing widespread blackouts, and sweeping away part of a critical bridge.

Storms have already dumped more than a metre of rain in two days in parts of Queensland, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aerial footage showed rural communities surrounded by the floodwaters, cut off from nearby roads.

“We are going to see widespread rain and storms spread across much of northern Queensland,” the state’s premier, David Crisafulli, warned in a news conference.

“We remain prepared for the ongoing prospect of more rain and the likelihood of more flooding, both flash flooding and riverine flooding,” he said.

Emergency services carried out 11 “swift water rescues” overnight, the premier said.

Areas of flood-hit Townsville, a popular coastal tourist destination that lies near the Great Barrier Reef, had been declared a “black zone”, he said.

“Our advice to residents in the black zone at the moment is to stay out of that zone and stay safe.”

The authorities told 2100 people in the town to evacuate at the weekend, though about 10% refused, emergency services officials said.

Deadly, record-breaking floods are submerging parts of north Queensland — in Townsville, more than six months’ worth of rain has been recorded in just three days.



The Ross River Dam, as seen in this video, reached capacity and had to release water down river, flooding homes and… pic.twitter.com/Wjc4f8Bbm0 — Australian Conservation Foundation (@AusConservation) February 3, 2025

One woman in her 60s was killed on Sunday when the rescue boat she was in flipped over in the flood-hit rural town of Ingham, about 100km from Townsville, police said.

Her body was recovered later.

The floods swept away a section of a concrete bridge over a creek, cutting off the state’s main coastal road, the Bruce Highway, the state premier said.

“It’s not every day you see a bridge torn in two. That’s what has happened at Ollera Creek, and it is significant,” Crisafulli said.

Almost 11,000 properties remained without power across north Queensland, Ergon Energy said, with no timeframe given for when electricity would be restored.

The heavy rain is expected to continue for 24 hours – with some locations to receive 300mm – before it begins to ease, the national weather agency said.

Townsville Acting Mayor Ann-Maree Greaney said the floods were expected to peak on Tuesday morning.

“The roads at the moment are cut off, so communities are isolated,” she told AFP.

