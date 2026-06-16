Florida sues TikTok over alleged child safety violations

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Florida’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against TikTok on Monday, alleging that the platform is violating the state’s child safety law, which prohibits social media companies from allowing children under the age of 14 to create accounts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in St. Lucie County, accuses TikTok of breaching the law by permitting underage users to access the platform and by misrepresenting the level of violent or sexual content that young users may be exposed to.

“TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, a Republican, said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children’s safety.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the platform—owned by ByteDance—to implement changes to comply with the law, as well as financial damages, according to the filing.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company has been engaging with the attorney general and has already informed users under 14 in Florida that their accounts will be suspended. The company also said it is continuing to update its platform in response to state law.

“We are evaluating the state’s complaint and are prepared to defend our strong record on minor safety,” the spokesperson added.

TikTok is currently facing lawsuits from more than 25 state attorneys general across the United States over allegations that it is designed to be addictive for young users, contributing to a mental health crisis among children and teenagers. Most of these cases have been brought under state consumer protection laws.

TikTok, Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company), and other social media companies are also facing thousands of lawsuits from individuals and school districts related to their impact on young users. The companies have denied the allegations, stating they take extensive measures to protect teens and children on their platforms.

In a recent trial involving a young woman who claimed she developed depression and anxiety due to addiction to social media platforms at a young age, a jury in Los Angeles found Meta and Google negligent. TikTok, which was also a defendant, settled with the plaintiff before trial. The company also previously settled another case brought by a Kentucky school district, agreeing to pay $8 million.

The Florida law cited in the lawsuit, known as H.B. 3, requires social media platforms to prohibit users under 14 and mandates parental consent for users under 16 when creating accounts. The law took effect in January 2025.

In 2025, Florida also sued Snap, the owner of Snapchat, accusing it of using features that allegedly addict children and allow account creation for users aged 13 and under.

Florida described Snap’s conduct as “particularly egregious,” arguing that although Snapchat is marketed as safe for 13-year-olds, it can still be used to access pornography, drugs, and other harmful content.

That case remains ongoing, with Snap arguing that the law violates children’s First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution. A Florida federal judge previously blocked enforcement of the law, ruling it unconstitutional, but that decision has been temporarily paused, allowing the state to enforce it while the appeal proceeds.

News.Az