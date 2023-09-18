Flour and medications sent to Garabagh’s Armenian residents, ICRC official says

Flour and medications sent to Garabagh’s Armenian residents, ICRC official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross has ensured the delivery of humanitarian cargo with supply trucks passing through the Lachin and Aghdam roads, Ilaha Huseynova, head of public relations department at the ICRC Baku Office, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Huseynova said the humanitarian cargo includes flour and medical supplies.

She noted that if the agreement would be reached, the ICRC would continue its operations: “We are very pleased that the humanitarian consensus was reached and the operation was realized. We hope that these steps will contribute to the continuous delivery of the necessary humanitarian aid to the people”.

According to her, as part of ICRC’s activity, the medical evacuation of more than 800 people had been carried out since December last year and the medical supplies had been delivered via Lachin road.

News.Az