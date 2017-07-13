Flow of Russian tourists to Azerbaijan growing - head of Rosturizm

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency Oleg Safonov drew attention to the significant growth of the tourist flow from Russia to Azerbaijan, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"We have close ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the flow of tourists to this country is constantly growing," head of Rosturizm said.

"We are also interested in creating intercountry tourist lines and we are actively working in this direction with our colleagues from Azerbaijan."

According to him, in particular, this concerns the cruise lines in the Caspian, which will unite Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

