Flydubai to operate flights from Dubai to Azerbaijan’s Gabala

Flydubai to operate flights from Dubai to Azerbaijan’s Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flydubai will start direct flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Azerbaijan’s Gabala in summer 2017, the Arabian Aerospace online news service reported

Flydubai will operate two weekly flights between Dubai and Gabala from June 22 to Sept. 17, 2017 on Thursdays and Sundays, Trend reports.

Gabala is considered a popular tourist destination due to the combination of a mild climate, woods along the mountains, excellent wildlife and recreational resorts, said the report.

After Baku, Gabala is the second Azerbaijani city added to Flydubai’s destinations.

The report also said the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals won’t need visa for visiting Azerbaijan, and the UAE nationals will obtain visa on arrival.

Flydubai will also offer direct flights to Georgia’s Batumi and Montenegro’s Tivat. Flights to Batumi will be carried out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 22 to Sept. 30, 2017 and to Tivat on Mondays and Fridays from June 23 to Sept. 25, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az