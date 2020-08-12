FM: Azerbaijan favors political settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan favors a political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel as par of his official visit to Ankara.

The minister said that there is a sufficient international legal base for a political settlement of the conflict.

Bayramov reminded that back in 1993, four UN resolutions were adopted.

He noted that these resolutions demand the withdrawal of illegal military formations from the Azerbaijani territories and the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

“At the same time, a demand was put forward to restore the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. The same requirements are reflected in documents, resolutions and decisions of various international organizations. In this case, the issue of settlement through political dialogue is obvious,” Bayramov said.

“We believe that serious pressure should be exerted on the Armenian side by international organizations and states. Azerbaijan's position on this issue is changeless and unwavering. These resolutions must be fully implemented," the minister added.

News.Az