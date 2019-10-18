FM: Azerbaijan is friendly, strategic partner country for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a friendly and strategic partner country for Georgia, David Zalkaliani, Georgia's Foreign Minister said during a parliamentary hearing, AZERTAC reported.

The Georgian FM noted that about 70 percent of works on delimitation and demarcation of the borders of Azerbaijan and Georgia had been completed.

Zalkaliani hailed the successful activity of the joint commissions on delimitation and demarcation of the Georgian-Azerbaijani borders, adding that solving this issue is of great importance in terms of further strengthening relations between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan is a friendly and strategic partner country for us. There has never been and should not be any problem between the two countries," the Georgian FM stressed.

