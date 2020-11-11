FM: Azerbaijan witnesses Turkey’s full support in its struggle

Azerbaijan has witnessed full support of Turkey, Turkish people, parliamentarians, and public figures rendered to the Azerbaijani people over the past 44 days, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan felt this support every day.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited Azerbaijan five times during this short period of time," Bayramov added.

News.Az