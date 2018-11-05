FM: Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing in in territories occupied by Armenia

FM: Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing in in territories occupied by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan suffers from injustice, in particular from the occupation of its territories by neighboring Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a conference of Palestinian ambassadors in Asian countries November 5, Trend news agency reports.

The minister recalled that the resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of the UN Security Council adopted in 1993 have not yet been implemented.

He stressed that the Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az