Azerbaijan ready to integrate its citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh - FM Bayramov

Within the framework of the peace agenda, Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness for political and economic integration of its citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. However, people like Vardanyan, who came from nowhere and is playing someone else’s game, cannot be a party,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists in an event commemorating the 31st anniversary of Khojaly genocide, News.az reports.

The minister said that the people those who are behind this project have realized that these attempts have proved fruitless.

"As to the reintegration issue, it has been repeatedly emphasized that this process must be implemented in accordance with the format of international law and norms,” FM Bayramov added.

News.Az