FM Bayramov: Azerbaijani flag proudly waves in Lachin

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a post on Twitter on the occasion of the liberation of Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

“Today Azerbaijani flag proudly waves in our Lachin, after 28 years of occupation! Welcome home, Lachin!” the minister wrote.

In accordance with a trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, the Azerbaijani troops entered Lachin district on December 1.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised on December 1 in Lachin district.

News.Az