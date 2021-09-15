Yandex metrika counter

FM Bayramov: Baku's liberation in 1918 reflects historical brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey

The liberation of Baku is a special day reflecting the historical brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted on Wednesday.

Today, September 15, marks the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

“The liberation of Baku from the occupation by the Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha on September 15, 1918 is a special day, reflecting the historical brotherhood, unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey, support in difficult times,” Bayramov wrote.


News.Az 

