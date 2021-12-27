FM Bayramov comments on French presidential candidate’s illegal visit to Azerbaijani territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku recently handed a note of protest to Paris over the illegal visit of French presidential candidate Valerie Pécresse to the territory of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“These are the steps taken before the presidential election in France by the rivals of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, which are connected with the intention to attract the votes of the citizens of Armenian origin living in France,” the minister said.

He noted that during the illegal visit Pécresse was accompanied by former French officials and a former EU official.

“It is planned to include these individuals in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s persona-non-grata list,” the minister said, pledging an appropriate response of Baku to all such messages.

News.Az