FM Bayramov holds meeting with Mirzoyan and Blinken in New York

On September 19, 2022, within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to Azerbaijan's position on ensuring peace in the region in the post-conflict period and necessary steps in this direction, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that on September 12-14, Armenia caused clashes by carrying out provocations and attacks against Azerbaijan, and the fact that Armenia violated the initial ceasefire achieved within a few hours, and thereby caused additional losses of life. He said that Azerbaijan, as a party that carries out large-scale reconstruction works in the region and resettles former internally displaced persons in the region, is not interested in destabilization.

Minister noted that despite the deep consequences caused by the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia for 30 years, Azerbaijan put forward the proposal to sign a peace treaty immediately after the 44-day Patriotic War and took consistent initiatives in this direction. He said that despite Azerbaijan's efforts in the process of normalization of relations with Armenia, the opening of communications, delimitation, and demarcation of borders, as well as in the humanitarian field, Armenia obstructs the processes and grossly violates its obligations within the framework of trilateral statements.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again emphasized his readiness for urgent negotiations in accordance with the trilateral statements and the results of the Brussels meeting of the leaders to ensure lasting peace.

News.Az