FM Bayramov: Non-compliance with int’l law, OSCE principles lie behind immediate causes of violent conflicts

Non-compliance with international law and with OSCE principles lie behind the immediate causes of violent conflicts, which continue to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He made the remarks Thursday during the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“This year we commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the 30th anniversary of the Charter of Paris for a New Europe, which form a common foundation of security for all participating States. The principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and reconfirmed in the Charter of Paris, in particular those related to sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of frontiers, remain valid as ever before and form the basis for our relations,” Minister Bayramov said.

The top diplomat emphasized that non-compliance with international law and with OSCE principles lie behind the immediate causes of violent conflicts, which continue to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

“On this solemn occasion, the participating States must reaffirm their commitment to ensuring unconditional respect for, and implementation of, the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, without any exception, double standards, geographic or any other preferences,” Minister Bayramov added.

