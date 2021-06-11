FM Bayramov thanks UK for its support to Azerbaijan’s demining activities

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan James Sharp, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister briefed his interlocutor on the current situation in the region, especially the recent tensions on the border, the steps taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the trilateral statements, the threat of landmines in the liberated areas and their consequences.

Minister Bayramov thanked the United Kingdom for its support to Azerbaijan's demining activities in the liberated areas.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to the pandemic situation, including measures taken to ease the strict quarantine regime in the country, and the visits of foreign citizens, etc.

At the meeting, regional and international security issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

News.Az