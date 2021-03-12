FM Bayramov’s letter to Guterres on Armenia’s attempts to deploy its military to Azerbaijani lands circulated as UN document

The letter addressed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about continued attempts of Armenia to deploy its armed personnel to Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories in flagrant violation of international law and the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 has been circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Pointing out Yerevan’s destabilizing actions, Minister Bayramov informed the UN chief that members of the Armenian armed forces, wearing civilian dress, are transferred to the territory of Azerbaijan through the "Lachin Corridor" in civilian trucks, including disguised among construction cargo, in an attempt to escape the control procedures of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“This fact causes anger among the parents and relatives of Armenia’s military personnel and is also validated by independent mass media resources,” the minister added.

He stressed that the deployment of armed personnel to the territory of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of Armenia's obligations under international law to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Minister Bayramov’s previous letter to the UN chief about serious threat emanating from the massive contamination of the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan with mines and other explosive devices by Armenia, and the latter’s refusal to release information regarding the minefields in these territories has also been circulated as a UNGA and UNSC document.

News.Az