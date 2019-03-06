FM Cavusoglu: Ankara pays special attention to Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is interested in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“Ankara pays special attention to the settlement of this conflict as Azerbaijan and Turkey are "one nation, two states",” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

