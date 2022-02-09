FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Turkiye’s Ukraine efforts with Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken late Tuesday to discuss several issues, including Turkey’s diplomatic efforts to solve the Russia-Ukraine tensions, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Çavuşoğlu told his counterpart about Turkey's attempts to reduce the tension between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement released by Washington, Blinken emphasized the commitment of the two countries to Ukraine's territorial integrity and stated that they closely followed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's initiative for a diplomatic solution.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus and the ongoing rapprochement process between Turkey and Armenia, focusing on possible steps that can be taken by the U.S. to support the process.

Çavuşoğlu also invited Blinken to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum set to be held in southern Turkey on March 11-13.

News.Az