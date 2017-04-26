FM Cavusoglu: Turkey will reconsider its relations with Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Ankara will reconsider its relations with the Council of Europe.

He noted that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) decision to put Turkey on a political monitoring watch list is politically motivated, APA reported citing Turkey’s Milliyet newspaper.



Cavusoglu stressed that until now Turkey had closely cooperated with the Council of Europe and taken into account the organization’s recommendations during the period of reforms.



“We do not agree with the PACE decision, which weakens our further cooperation. We will reconsider our relations with the Council of Europe on some issues," he added.



Cavusoglu touched on Turkish airstrikes on PKK and PYD targets in northern Iraq and Syria



"We used to inform our American friends through both diplomatic and military channels that we were going to conduct operations in those areas. Turkey is operating transparently. We don’t have any secret intention. Turkey gives more importance to Iraq’s and Syria’s territorial integrity than any other country does,” he said.



Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has the right to carry out operations in northern Iraq and Syria, where threat comes.



“Terrorists infiltrate into Turkey by various ways. They dig tunnels to transport explosives through to our country,” he said, stressing that any country would do the same in the case of such a threat.



“We’re expecting our friends to help us, rather than come in our way. The operation Turkey is conducting in Syria is legal according to Article 51 of the UN Charter. We will continue to use this right of ours,” he outlined.



It should be noted that Turkey has carried out airstrikes on YPG in northern Syria and on PKK in the Sinjar region, northern Iraq. The following day US commanders visited the bombarded base along with YPG terrorists.



News.Az

News.Az