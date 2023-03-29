FM Cohen thanks President Ilham Aliyev for decision to open Azerbaijani embassy in Israel

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a historic decision to open the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem, Cohen described this decision as a manifestation of the expansion of the strategic partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports.

He noted that a couple of days ago, Azerbaijan’s ambassador presented his credentials to the president of Israel.

“I am sure that this diplomatic mission led by Ambassador Mukhtar Mammadov will become an important bridge that will further strengthen relations between our governments and peoples,” FM Cohen added.

News.Az