FM: Dan Bilzerian to be included in black list of Azerbaijan

US citizen of Armenian origin, Dan Bilzerian will be included in the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for illegal visit to the occupied territories of the country, Report was told by the head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev.

"We update the list quarterly. Bilzerian will certainly be included in it, " he said.

Notably, the U.S. citizen of Armenian origin, poker player Dan Bilzerian illegally visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan, demonstratively opened fire. In this regard, a criminal case was initiated against him by the Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan, he was put on the international wanted list by Interpol.

