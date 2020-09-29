FM Jeyhun Bayramov briefs Dutch counterpart on Armenia's latest provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 29, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok had a telephone conversation.

Expressing concern over the ongoing tense situation in the region, the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands called the parties to exercise restraint and inquired about the current situation.

In his turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia and stressed that all the responsibility for this tension in the region lies with the ongoing provocative policy of Armenia.

It was brought to the attention of the other side that Armenia, which purposefully targeted Azerbaijani civilians and facilities, once again violated the international humanitarian law by opening artillery fire at civilians which resulted in casualties among the Azerbaijani civilian population.

During the phone conversation, it was noted that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have taken countermeasures against enemy forces to ensure the security of the civilian population within its internationally recognized borders. The importance of implementation of the decisions of international organizations, including on top the UN Security Council resolutions was emphasized.

News.Az

News.Az