FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds phone talk with Uzbek counterpart

On September 7, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The Ministers had an exchange of views on the various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda. The development of bilateral cooperation including the increase of trade turnover between the countries amid pandemic was stressed.

The sides also discussed the issues of holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The cooperation in the framework of international organizations, as well as the issues related to the current chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were discussed.

Ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

