FM Jeyhun Bayramov invites his newly-appointed Turkish counterpart to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Jehyun Bayramov congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister and wished him success.

FM Bayramov expressed confidence that joint efforts to develop multifaceted and strategic allied relations between the two countries based on deep roots, common interests and values would continue to strengthen.

The pair exchanged views on various aspects of the bilateral relations of brotherly, friendly and strategic partnership as well as regional issues.

Minister Bayramov invited Hakan Fidan to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Newly appointed Turkish FM Hakan Fidan thanked Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for his congratulations and kind words, and gratefully accepted the invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az