FM Jeyhun Bayramov makes Twitter post marking on 30th anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a Twitter post on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country’s independence.

The minister wrote: “Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On this special occasion, we cordially congratulate the Azerbaijani People & wish success & prosperity to our victorious country! Long live independent Azerbaijan!”

