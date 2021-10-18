FM Jeyhun Bayramov makes Twitter post marking on 30th anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a Twitter post on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country’s independence.

The minister wrote: “Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On this special occasion, we cordially congratulate the Azerbaijani People & wish success & prosperity to our victorious country! Long live independent Azerbaijan!”

News.Az