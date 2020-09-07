FM Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Iranian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 7, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador of Iran presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on his appointment as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

The sides discussed the successful development of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in the spirit of mutual respect and support based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation that has deep historical roots, also exchanged views on the effective implementation of the issues of bilateral agenda. The issues of further successful cooperation within multilateral platforms were also discussed.

Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi noted that he will spare no efforts to further develop relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure. Ambassador conveyed to the attention of Jeyhun Bayramov the sincere wishes and congratulations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif. He stressed that there is great potential for deepening of the bilateral relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the continued aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan and expressed appreciation for the support of Iran to the just position of Azerbaijan based on norms and principles of international law on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi emphasized the support by Iran to the position of Azerbaijan with regard to the conflict and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the readiness of his country to provide assistance in the settlement of the conflict.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

