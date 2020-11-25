FM: Kalbajar will be prosperous again within Azerbaijan

Yandex metrika counter

Kalbajar district will be prosperous again within Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted.

“Welcome back, Kalbajar! You are liberated now & will be prosperous again within Azerbaijan,” the ministry wrote.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president and the Armenian president, on November 25 Armenia transferred the district of Kalbajar to Azerbaijan.

