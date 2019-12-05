Yandex metrika counter

FM Mamamdyarov attends breakfast meeting of EaP ministers

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the breakfast meeting of the foreign ministers of Eastern Partnership member states in the margins of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council.

The meeting was hosted by EU High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted Thursday.

