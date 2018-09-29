FM Mammadyarov holds bilateral meetings in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov held meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tilak Marapana in New York on September 28 on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meetings the ministers highly appreciated the current level of political relations and underlined that there is a huge potential for cooperation in education, tourism and other spheres, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides also stressed the importance of mutual exchange of high-level visits in further development of relations.

The sides further discussed the issues of cooperation within the international organizations and several issues of the bilateral cooperation agendas.

News.Az

