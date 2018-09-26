FM Mammadyarov meets Kuwaiti counterpart in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah in New-York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting the ministers discussed bilateral cooperation prospects, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

