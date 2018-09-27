FM Mammadyarov: Negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement will be continued in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to continue negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs next month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said commenting on the results of the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which was held on Wednesday in New York in the framework of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"All in all talks lasted for more than 3 hours. It was interesting and important exchange of views on the ongoing conflict resolution development, as well as what must be done in bringing sustainable peace to the region. We agreed to continue these talks in the upcoming month including visit of the co-chairs to the region," he said.

