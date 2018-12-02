FM Mammadyarov participates at the inauguration ceremony of Mexico's new leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov participated at the inauguration ceremony of Andres Manuel López Obrador, the Presid

Several heads of the states, as well as numerous high-level guests, attended the ceremony.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón in the margins of the ceremony. During the meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Mexican President on the occasion of the beginning of his Presidential duties. The sides discussed the development potential and perspectives of the bilateral relations.

News.Az

News.Az