FM Mammadyarov: We hail Hungary`s intention to cooperate with Turkic Cooperation Organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has attended the opening ceremony of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest, Hungary.

Addressing the event, the Azerbaijani FM said: “Hungary`s commitment for the establishment of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest was first initiated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the 6th Summit of the Turkic Council held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan with strong sentimental messages underlining the Turkic brotherhood. During that Summit, Hungary was granted with observer status in the organization, which is considered a historic occasion for the Turkic Council as its enlargement. It is with great confidence we can attest that soon after attaining its observer status, Hungary showcased a firm determination to enhance cooperation with the Turkic Council and its Member States.”

Elmar Mammadyarov said: “The cooperation between Hungary and the Member States of the Turkic Council is being successfully developed in a wide array of areas and we are confident that the Representation Office will serve as a center in elevating the status of this cooperation to the next level, as well as enable to enhance Turkic Council`s relations with Hungary and strengthen ties with European Institutions and European Union itself. We regard Hungary`s intention to cooperate with Turkic Cooperation Organizations as a commendable fact that demonstrates itself on this exact date.”

“As it is known, the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council will be held on 15 October 2019 in Baku, an occasion that we feel extremely honored to host. We consider this to be a special Summit since it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Turkic Council. Uzbekistan`s attendance at this Summit as a full-fledged member of the Turkic Council is another milestone event in the history of the organization. We will be also happy to see Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Azerbaijan, which will be his second attendance in the Turkic Council`s Summit.”

“I would like to reiterate that the Representation Office will positively affect the activities of the Turkic Council, contribute for the further development of the organization and provide a unique opportunity towards strengthening the cooperation between the Member States and Hungary,” FM Mammadyarov added.

News.Az

News.Az