FM: Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia represent a serious threat to int’l security

+ ↺ − 16 px

While supporting international peace and security, Azerbaijan is still facing continuous military aggression by Armenia, which resulted in the occupation of 20 percent of internationally recognized territories of our country, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Somalia in Doha Nov.3, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

As a result, 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments were destroyed, noted Mammadyarov.

“Since the very first day at the conflict, combat operations have been conducted exclusively inside the territory of Azerbaijan, almost in the middle of the country, affecting its civilian population and infrastructure. Regretfully the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia continues to represent a serious threat to regional and international security and undermines the efforts of my country to utilize its full potential for sustainable development,” the minister added.

News.Az

News.Az